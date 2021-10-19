Contact Us

Personal conveyance questions answered

October 18, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 18, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Few rules in trucking generate as many headaches as the rules for using your truck as a personal conveyance. We’ll have some advice.

personal conveyance

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Transportation secretary addresses supply chain crisis on national TV, calls out driver retention problem. XPO settles two misclassification lawsuits involving hundreds of port drivers for $30 million. And a popular trucking reality show is coming back to TV.

II. Personal conveyance – let’s make it less confusing

Confusion over various regulations or guidance can create all kinds of headaches – and few have created as much as the rules surrounding the use of your truck as a personal conveyance. We’ll address some recent questions about that and split sleeper time.

III. Lease-purchase problems

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is – and that’s especially true of lease-purchase agreements. The October issue of Land Line Magazine tackles that issue, along with “walk-away leases,” with tips on what to watch out for.

IV. Truck parking update

Truck parking issues are heating up in local governments, and bill to pay for more truck parking remains under consideration in Congress.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro truck stop in Spokane, Wash. That’s at Exit 272 off Interstate 90. Stop in, say hi to Marty, and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a zip code into the website org, by texting your ZIP code to 438829, or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
  • To run various hours of service scenarios to see if you would be compliant or in violation, go to the FMCSA’s ETHOS web page.

 

PrePass

Related Podcasts

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

Another city bans overnight truck parking; a bill would add more spaces; and truck parking is proposed as a supply chain solution.

October 15

Supply chain

Supply chain problems, plans and myths

The White House has a supply chain plan. Others use the crisis to push the driver shortage myth. But truckers can get lawmakers the facts.

October 14

drug and alcohol testing drug test

Drug test centers short on supplies, staff

Drug test facilities are the latest part of the trucking world affected by both supply chain issues and problems filling empty jobs.

October 13

Supply Chain

Supply chain not a trucking problem

Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause.

October 12

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Personal conveyance questions answered

Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

Supply chain problems, plans and myths

Drug test centers short on supplies, staff

Supply chain not a trucking problem