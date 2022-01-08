Parking looks to improve in 2022

Tyson Fisher discusses an upcoming federal handbook for states, counties and cities; what three states are doing; and private sector action on truck parking.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Another round of winter weather is creating havoc in the Northeast, while the Pacific Northwest deals with its own problems. The Supreme Court hears arguments about OSHA’s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers. And Colorado’s governor speaks up about his decision to commute the 110-year prison sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

II. Parking: positive things coming in ‘22

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine is optimistic that some big, positive things are coming in 2022 for truck parking. He’ll talk about the Federal Highway Administration’s upcoming handbook that should give states, counties and cities a guide for addressing the problem, as well as what three states are doing right now, and how the private sector is stepping up too.

III. Tire prices and Colorado case on truckers’ minds

Marty Ellis is ready to hit the road, and ready to talk about several topics, including the price of oil and tires, the latest on what’s happened to the trucker in a Colorado case, and getting ready to drive in the cold now that winter has arrived.

IV. Tackling bad lease deals

Two cabinet level departments are getting ready to tackle some long running problems in the trucking industry – including predatory lease-purchase deals and supporting better quality trucking jobs.

