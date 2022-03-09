Contact Us
Parking bill sponsor optimistic

March 8, 2022

A year ago this month, U.S. Representative Mike Bost of Illinois introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. But, despite bipartisan support, the bill hasn’t really gone anywhere. Why not? Rep. Bost tells us about that, his background in trucking, and other matters that could come up in Congress over the coming months and years. Afterward, we’ll hear about what it will take to get something done on parking from Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh of OOIDA.

Diesel prices reach an all-time high. Organizers of the People’s Convoy meet with two U.S. Senators. And a handful of drivers are honored for shining a positive light on the trucking industry.

Ending ticket quotas

Lawmakers in six states are trying to end ticket quotas in their jurisdictions, while Michigan officials are working to cut red tape and open the spigot for local road funding.

