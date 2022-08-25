Contact Us

OOIDA’s Spencer: ‘By working together, we can make things better’

August 24, 2022

The change to the hours-of-service regulations and personal conveyance are just two of the issues OOIDA has been focused on over the years. Recently, we sat down with OOIDA President Todd Spencer to talk about the issues, his history in the industry and to see what he’s been working on.

Listen to our full show

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Work on the infrastructure projects benefiting from federal grant money is getting started. Cross-border freight numbers continue to spike. And America’s biggest city is cracking down on residential truck parking.

Freight staying steady

Loads on the MembersEdge load board are staying steady as August comes to an end. We’ll have a full run down.

An opportunity to get educated

 

Marty Ellis usually hears from truckers about problems, but every once in a while, he’ll hear from them about what they need. And right now, that thing is education. Marty discusses an upcoming opportunity.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • OOIDA is getting the word out about its upcoming Truck to Success course with a new video. Sign up for Truck to Success here.

 

