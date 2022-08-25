OOIDA’s Spencer: ‘By working together, we can make things better’

The change to the hours-of-service regulations and personal conveyance are just two of the issues OOIDA has been focused on over the years. Recently, we sat down with OOIDA President Todd Spencer to talk about the issues, his history in the industry and to see what he’s been working on.

Listen to our full show

The change to the hours-of-service regulations and personal conveyance are just two of the issues OOIDA has been focused on over the years. Recently, we sat down with OOIDA President Todd Spencer to talk about the issues, his history in the industry, and to see what he’s been working on. Also, loads on the MembersEdge load board are staying steady as August comes to an end. We’ll have a full run down. And Marty Ellis usually hears from truckers about problems, but every once in a while, he’ll hear from them about what they need. And right now, that thing is education. We’ll discuss an upcoming opportunity.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Work on the infrastructure projects benefiting from federal grant money is getting started. Cross-border freight numbers continue to spike. And America’s biggest city is cracking down on residential truck parking.

Freight staying steady

Loads on the MembersEdge load board are staying steady as August comes to an end. We’ll have a full run down.

An opportunity to get educated

Marty Ellis usually hears from truckers about problems, but every once in a while, he’ll hear from them about what they need. And right now, that thing is education. Marty discusses an upcoming opportunity.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Petro in Spokane, Wash. That’s at Exit 272 on Interstate 90. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.

Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.