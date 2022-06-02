Contact Us
Truckstop.com

Officials seek parking fix for I-81

June 1, 2022

|

Parking is a problem across the nation for truckers, but in the Eastern states, it’s intense. And officials are looking for solutions. Now, the Federal Highway Administration and a coalition of stakeholders are developing plans to improve the situation along one highway.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

Diesel prices drop for a third-straight week. Florida inches closer to providing more truck parking on a busy stretch of highway. And another day, another trailer spilling another weird load.

Scholarship winner announced

The winner has been announced for the OOIDA Mary Johnston scholarship. Andrew King with the OOIDA Foundation discusses this long-standing tradition that helps children, grandchildren, and legal dependents of OOIDA members to further their education. Also, a truck driver that’s been behind the wheel for more than three decades is sharing her thoughts about life on the road, and the changes she’s seen over the years.

Hurricane season – be ready for anything

Expect the unexpected, that’s the advice for carriers, brokers, and shippers from DAT when it comes to hurricane season. Dean Croke talks about that, and takes a look at the load boards in today’s market update.

