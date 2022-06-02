Officials seek parking fix for I-81

Parking is a problem across the nation for truckers, but in the Eastern states, it’s intense. And officials are looking for solutions. Now, the Federal Highway Administration and a coalition of stakeholders are developing plans to improve the situation along one highway.
Parking is a problem across the nation for truckers, but in the Eastern states, it's intense. And officials are looking for solutions along I-81. The winner has been announced for the OOIDA Mary Johnston scholarship. Andrew King with the OOIDA Foundation discusses this long-standing tradition. Also, a truck driver who's been behind the wheel for more than three decades is sharing her thoughts about life on the road, and the changes she's seen over the years. And expect the unexpected – that's the advice for carriers, brokers, and shippers from DAT when it comes to hurricane season.
Diesel prices drop for a third-straight week. Florida inches closer to providing more truck parking on a busy stretch of highway. And another day, another trailer spilling another weird load.
The winner has been announced for the OOIDA Mary Johnston scholarship. Andrew King with the OOIDA Foundation discusses this long-standing tradition that helps children, grandchildren, and legal dependents of OOIDA members to further their education. Also, a truck driver that’s been behind the wheel for more than three decades is sharing her thoughts about life on the road, and the changes she’s seen over the years.
Expect the unexpected, that’s the advice for carriers, brokers, and shippers from DAT when it comes to hurricane season. Dean Croke talks about that, and takes a look at the load boards in today’s market update.
