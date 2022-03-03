MATS 2022: a look at the big show

For the past two years, we’ve all missed the biggest event in the trucking industry – but at the end of this month, the Mid-America Trucking Show will be back. We’ll hear from Toby Young about what they have in store for MATS 2022, and from Spirit driver Marty Ellis.
The final numbers confirm that 2020 was an especially deadly year on America’s roadways. The truck parking problem gets some attention during a hearing on the infrastructure act. And biting down on something hard at a restaurant usually spells trouble, but not for one New Jersey man.
The flatbed market is heating up. Stephen Petit of DAT has details on flatbed spot rates and load volumes, both of which are jumping off the page right now.
Earlier today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on the hot seat in the U.S. Senate, answering questions about how the government is implementing the infrastructure bill. And truck parking was a big topic. We’ll have a rundown of what was said.
