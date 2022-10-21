Contact Us

Local emissions limits proposed

October 20, 2022

|

The Federal Highway Administration has proposed requiring state and local agencies to set targets to lower carbon dioxide emissions. And that has raised concerns at an organization that represents highway users.

Listen to our full show

The Federal Highway Administration has proposed requiring state and local agencies to set targets to lower carbon dioxide emissions. And that has raised concerns at an organization that represents highway users. Also, a century-old bridge that was once a prominent crossing from the U.S. into Canada for truck drivers has since caused a huge detour. We’ll hear from the Maine DOT about the weight restrictions and an update on construction of the new bridge. And a new law in California is designed to speed up projects in mass transit and other areas that are intended to reduce travel on the state’s highways.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Turnover at private fleets is getting worse. Thick fog leads to a chain reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles. And the dump truck driver that had one job – and didn’t accomplish it.

New international bridge

A century-old bridge that was once a prominent crossing from the U.S. into Canada for truck drivers has since caused a huge detour. We’ll hear from the Maine DOT about the weight restrictions and an update on construction of the new bridge.

California tries to keep more cars off highways

A new law in California is designed to speed up projects in mass transit and other areas that are intended to reduce travel on the state’s highways. Meanwhile, a refundable income tax credit for each person in a low-income household without a vehicle will not be happening in California as planned after a veto by the state’s governor.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

diesel prices

Diesel prices: Why so high?

There’s no way to sugar coat what’s going on with diesel prices right now. Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, joins us to talk about what’s pushing […]

October 19

winter

It’s time to get the truck ready for winter

Cold weather is becoming more common across the country. We’ll get some winter prep advice from Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

October 18

vaccine mandate COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic federal response

COVID waiver finally comes to an end

The COVID waiver in place for the past two and a half years is ending. We’ll discuss that and take a look at the upcoming midterm election.

October 17

Which regulations actually benefit safety?

Of the countless regulations truck drivers have to follow, how many have a documented, significant impact on safety? ATRI takes a look.

October 14

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Local emissions limits proposed

Diesel prices: Why so high?

It’s time to get the truck ready for winter

COVID waiver finally comes to an end

Which regulations actually benefit safety?