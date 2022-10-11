Hurricane Ian recovery: some cautions if you want to help

The effort to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian is well under way, and many truckers are eager to do their part. However, you should be aware of a few cautions before you sign on for anything.
Listen to our full show
The effort to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian is well under way, and many truckers are eager to do their part. However, you should be aware of a few cautions before you sign on for anything. Also, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh talks about his background in the industry and his passion for those behind the wheel. And a picture taken by an OOIDA member is the cover of this month’s magazine. We’ll find out the story behind the cover, and how it inspired an article on creating an industry of dreams.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
New technology being touted by the NTSB would mean speed limiters for all new vehicles. FedEx is expecting a slowdown come holiday shipping season. And construction is shutting down about 40 miles of a busy turnpike this weekend.
A trucker and advocate
OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh talks about his background in the industry and his passion for those behind the wheel.
The story behind the picture
A picture taken by an OOIDA member is the cover of this month’s magazine. We’ll find out the story behind the cover, and how it inspired an article on creating an industry of dreams.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA’s three-day Truck to Success course on Oct. 25-27 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo. The deadline to register is today, Oct. 10.
- Starting Wednesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Petro in Sparks, Nev. That’s at Exit 21 on Interstate 80. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- For more information on how to become a member, visit the OOIDA website or call 816-229-5791. You can also email questions you might have.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.