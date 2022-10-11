Contact Us

Hurricane Ian recovery: some cautions if you want to help

October 10, 2022

The effort to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian is well under way, and many truckers are eager to do their part. However, you should be aware of a few cautions before you sign on for anything.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New technology being touted by the NTSB would mean speed limiters for all new vehicles. FedEx is expecting a slowdown come holiday shipping season. And construction is shutting down about 40 miles of a busy turnpike this weekend.

A trucker and advocate

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh talks about his background in the industry and his passion for those behind the wheel.

The story behind the picture

A picture taken by an OOIDA member is the cover of this month’s magazine. We’ll find out the story behind the cover, and how it inspired an article on creating an industry of dreams.

