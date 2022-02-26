Contact Us
How the crisis in Ukraine could affect trucking here

February 25, 2022

How might the crisis in Ukraine affect the trucking industry? Plus, maintenance fixes on the road often come down to having the right tools.

Today’s News: OOIDA takes issue with plan to reduce UCR fees

Plus, another recall has been issued for thousands of trucks, and a trucker finds themselves in the middle of a multimillion dollar meth bust

Tools of the trade

Truckers need to be able to deal with basic maintenance problems that can come up out on the road – and that means having some basic tools. We have some advice.

Truck shows, training and trash

Truck shows, trash and training are on the minds of the drivers who visit the Spirit of the American Trucker.

