How the crisis in Ukraine could affect trucking here

How might the crisis in Ukraine affect the trucking industry? Plus, maintenance fixes on the road often come down to having the right tools.
Today’s News: OOIDA takes issue with plan to reduce UCR fees
Plus, another recall has been issued for thousands of trucks, and a trucker finds themselves in the middle of a multimillion dollar meth bust
Tools of the trade
Truckers need to be able to deal with basic maintenance problems that can come up out on the road – and that means having some basic tools. We have some advice.
Truck shows, training and trash
Truck shows, trash and training are on the minds of the drivers who visit the Spirit of the American Trucker.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Navistar is recalling certain 2019 International LT and International RH vehicles for LED backup lights that are the incorrect color. You can find more information here. Or call Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825.
- Starting Monday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Grand Bay, Ala. That’s at Exit 4 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question you’d like to ask Bryan about truck mods or technical issues, you can email him at BossManonLandLineNow@ChromeShopMafia.com.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.