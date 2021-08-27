Contact Us
Hours of service exemption requests pile up

August 26, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Aug. 26, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Yet another company has requested an exemption to the hours of service, allowing their drivers to work longer than allowed under the rules.

hours of service clock is ticking cdl extensions

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Another tropical depression threatens to spoil weekend plans. How a Canadian province’s proof of vaccination mandate will affect truckers. And the study that might have you rethinking that next hot dog.

II. Carrier wants another hours of service exemption

Yet another company has requested an exemption to the hours of service, allowing their drivers to work longer hours than allowed under the rules, while the FMCSA has proposed a change to vision standards.

III. Massachusetts looking for some road cash

Massachusetts is looking for some creative ways to raise money for local road and bridge projects. Meanwhile, New Jersey lawmakers are looking at making it easier to get a REAL-ID compliant CDL.  We’ll bring you information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. 3G going away, microchips are missing and cyber threats are constant

Once again, we seem to be sitting in the middle of one of those perfect storms. Cell phone carriers are shutting down 3G networks; an international shortage of microchips is delaying all kinds of products; and a meeting at the White House focuses on cybersecurity as threats continue to mount.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The OOIDA Foundation will offer the Truck to Success seminar in person at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., or online via Zoom Oct. 26-28. Registration is now open.
  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Clearwater, Minn. That’s located at Exit 178 off Interstate 94. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • You can comment here on the hours-of-service exemption request by Cleveland-Cliffs Steel.
  • Submit comments here on the Medical Review Board’s proposed change to the vision standard.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

 

