Hours of service exemption requests pile up

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Another tropical depression threatens to spoil weekend plans. How a Canadian province’s proof of vaccination mandate will affect truckers. And the study that might have you rethinking that next hot dog.

II. Carrier wants another hours of service exemption

Yet another company has requested an exemption to the hours of service, allowing their drivers to work longer hours than allowed under the rules, while the FMCSA has proposed a change to vision standards.

III. Massachusetts looking for some road cash

Massachusetts is looking for some creative ways to raise money for local road and bridge projects. Meanwhile, New Jersey lawmakers are looking at making it easier to get a REAL-ID compliant CDL. We’ll bring you information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. 3G going away, microchips are missing and cyber threats are constant

Once again, we seem to be sitting in the middle of one of those perfect storms. Cell phone carriers are shutting down 3G networks; an international shortage of microchips is delaying all kinds of products; and a meeting at the White House focuses on cybersecurity as threats continue to mount.

