Contact Us
Kenworth

Homeward Bound leans on truckers to help bring missing children home

September 12, 2022

|

A project out West leans on truckers and their trailers in the never-ending mission to bring missing children back home where they belong.

Today’s News: Pennsylvanians have thoughts about sharing road with self-driving vehicles

Truck driver hailed a hero after saving toddler who was wandering along highway, plus new Guinness World Record set in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Stories behind the stories

From exemption requests, speed limiters and AB5 to highway angels and drivers who go the extra mile for those in need, Land Line Magazine is filled with stories from front to back. But what about the stories behind the stories?

PA Turnpike tolling troubles and New York’s safety state of mind

Pennsylvania’s got new problems with tolling in the Turnpike, while New York State is looking at ways to make roads safer.

Listen to our entire show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Kenworth

Related Podcasts

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

If you drive a truck, you’ve got concerns. It goes with the territory – and for nearly 20 years now, the American Transportation Research Institute has been asking both truckers and carriers alike about their top concerns.

September 09

emergency declaration covid

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model?

September 08

bridge toll Pennsylvania welcome sign, photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM - Flickr

Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.

September 07

insurance gambling

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

If you want to know why your insurance rates seem to go up or down for no apparent reason, it might help to think of insurance as a whole as high stakes gambling.

September 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Homeward Bound leans on truckers to help bring missing children home

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”