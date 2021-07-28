Highway funding: Moving in states, but not in D.C.

Land Line Now, July 27, 2021.
Massachusetts will spend big on roads and bridges, Maine will ask voters about highway bonds, and the feds fail to advance infrastructure.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
Fuel dips for the first time in three months. A repair shop is held responsible in a deadly accident. And if you get caught between the moon and Tesla’s Autopilot system …
II. Where the rubber meets the road
Need help picking out new tires? You’re not alone. It’s a daunting task. Buying new tires is an investment, one that could end up saving you money if you make the right choice – and costing you money if you don’t. So how do you do that? We’ll have some tips.
III. One state to spend big on roads, another turns to voters on highways
City-owned roads and bridges will get a multimillion dollar boost under a new law in Massachusetts, while Maine will let voters decide on a new set of bonds to fund transportation.
IV. Infrastructure talks stall
If you were expecting that Congress would get their ducks in a row on an infrastructure bill, prepare for disappointment. We’ll explain what happened, what didn’t happen, what’s next and why it matters.
