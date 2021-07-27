Health and summer heat: how to cope

Land Line Now, July 26, 2021.
Summer weather is here. And that can lead to extreme health problems – heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. We’ll have some advice.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The Senate continues to work on a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Wild weather leads to a wild weekend on I-70 in Colorado. And will cornhole ever make it to the Olympics?
II. Health and summer heat
Summer heat can be a real problem – and this year could be a doozie. At the extreme, hot weather can lead to extreme health problems – heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. We’ll have some advice on coping with the heat.
III. Land Line Magazine preview
When it comes to maintenance, taxes and legal issues, you’re going to have questions – and a great place to get the answers is Land Line Magazine. We’ll offer a sneak peek of the features inside the July issue, where experts take common (and sometimes uncommon) questions and break them down in ways that can help everyone.
IV. Which state issues get attention
Just like the federal government, state governments can have a huge impact on your life as a trucker. The problem is, you end up fighting in 50 arenas instead of one. So how do you decide what issues rise above the others, that merit attention and effort at the state level?
