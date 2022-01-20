Contact Us
Hair testing study flawed, OOIDA says

January 19, 2022

Recent research makes a case for hair testing – but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation says the study is flawed, and he tells us why.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices creep upward again. Get ready for more winter weather along the I-95 corridor. And Fed Ex will have to leave the lasers to Star Wars.

II. Hair testing study not up to snuff, OOIDA says

A recent piece of research makes the case for hair testing – but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation says the study is flawed, and he tells us why. Also, OOIDA life member Carmen Anderson tells us about a recent listening session hosted by the White House that aims to get more women into trucking.

III. ELDs face 3G shutdown

Check those ELDs. Some will essentially turn into bricks starting next month as providers phase out 3G service. Dean Croke of DAT has some important reminders on that before getting into the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.

IV. Filibuster has helped on some trucking issues

Democrats are trying to make changes to how the filibuster is used in the U.S. Senate. However, the current rules may have benefitted truckers on several occasions.

