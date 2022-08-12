Contact Us
Lucas Oil

Grants aim to get veterans into trucking

August 11, 2022

|

The FMCSA is offering millions in grant money to get more military veterans into trucking. So how is that money going to be used and will it be effective?

Listen to our full show

The FMCSA is offering millions in grant money to get more military veterans into trucking. So how is that money going to be used and will it be effective? Also, several companies and organizations have recently requested exemptions from the entry-level driver training rule. And in the latest cases, OOIDA is again opposing those requests. And Massachusetts lawmakers have agreed to spend $11.3 billion on transportation, while Georgia's governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for a third time.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

The first Tesla Semis are apparently close to rolling off the assembly line. Another recall is in effect, this one affecting certain Lonestar and LT trucks. And OOIDA attempts to clear up some of the confusion surrounding California’s AB5 law.

OOIDA opposes driver training exemptions

Several companies and organizations have recently requested exemptions from the entry-level driver training rule. And in the latest cases, OOIDA is again opposing those requests.

Billions for transportation in Massachusetts

Massachusetts lawmakers have agreed to spend $11.3 billion on transportation, while Georgia’s governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for a third time.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Lucas Oil

