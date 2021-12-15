Fuel tax increase in Missouri under fire

Just over two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort would do away with the increase.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Fourteen U.S. senators call on the Biden administration to halt the vaccine mandate at the U.S./Canadian border. Diesel prices have gone down again. And new signs that California is about to turn up the heat on Tesla’s self-driving software.
II. Some advice about sleep
Sleep is important to good health and to safety in trucking, but how do you make sure you get enough, and the right kind? We’ll have some expert advice.
III. Missouri fuel tax increase may get nixed
A little more than two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort at the statehouse would nix the increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin lawmakers are considering letting Milwaukee use red light cameras to ticket drivers.
IV. Staged accident in Congress’s sights
Staged accidents have become enough of a problem to prompt some members of Congress to act. We’ll explore what they’re doing to combat the problem.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Pennsylvania DOT has rolled out some updates to its 511PA traveler information service. 511PA is available online, by smartphone app or you can call 511.
- A recall has been issued on certain Cummins X12 diesel engines. Fuel tubes in the engines can crack, resulting in a high pressure fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire. For questions, call 800-286-6467 with recall number C2532.
- OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship applications for 2022 are due Feb. 1. Get the details here.
- Starting Wednesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Joplin, Mo. That’s at Exit 4 off Interstate 44. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about Occupational Health Systems here.
- You can find out more about the Christopher Truckers Relief Fund here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.