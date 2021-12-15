Fuel tax increase in Missouri under fire

Just over two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort would do away with the increase.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Fourteen U.S. senators call on the Biden administration to halt the vaccine mandate at the U.S./Canadian border. Diesel prices have gone down again. And new signs that California is about to turn up the heat on Tesla’s self-driving software.

II. Some advice about sleep

Sleep is important to good health and to safety in trucking, but how do you make sure you get enough, and the right kind? We’ll have some expert advice.

III. Missouri fuel tax increase may get nixed

A little more than two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort at the statehouse would nix the increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin lawmakers are considering letting Milwaukee use red light cameras to ticket drivers.

IV. Staged accident in Congress’s sights

Staged accidents have become enough of a problem to prompt some members of Congress to act. We’ll explore what they’re doing to combat the problem.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information