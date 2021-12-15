Contact Us
Fuel tax increase in Missouri under fire

December 14, 2021

Just over two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort would do away with the increase.

 

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

 

Fourteen U.S. senators call on the Biden administration to halt the vaccine mandate at the U.S./Canadian border. Diesel prices have gone down again. And new signs that California is about to turn up the heat on Tesla’s self-driving software.

II. Some advice about sleep

Sleep is important to good health and to safety in trucking, but how do you make sure you get enough, and the right kind? We’ll have some expert advice.

III. Missouri fuel tax increase may get nixed

A little more than two months after the state of Missouri began collecting more fuel tax, a legislative effort at the statehouse would nix the increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin lawmakers are considering letting Milwaukee use red light cameras to ticket drivers.

IV. Staged accident in Congress’s sights

Staged accidents have become enough of a problem to prompt some members of Congress to act. We’ll explore what they’re doing to combat the problem.

Christmas tree makes it to the capitol

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on its journey from California to Washington, D.C.

December 13

DOT making plans for safety, economics and more

The U.S. DOT is making a four-year plan covering safety, economics and global competitiveness, but also equity, climate and sustainability.

December 10

Truck drivers advisory panel talks retention

The FMCSA is finally listening to truck drivers, as an advisory committee made up of truckers offered a report on driver retention.

December 09

Christmas giving: a trucking tradition

Christmas is the season of giving: Truck stops help the St. Christopher Fund, OOIDA helps veterans – and we’ll explain how you can help.

December 08

