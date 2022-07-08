Contact Us

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA confusion

July 7, 2022

|

If you’re confused about all these fuel tax holidays and what it means for your IFTA filings, you’re hardly alone. We clear up some of the confusion.

Today’s News: Alternative fuel corridor designations now cover 85% of National Highway System

Plus, tariff-free time gets cut at the Port of Oakland and another massive drug bust on the U.S./Mexico border

Speed limiter proposal: get those comments in now

The clock on the comment period for FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal is ticking down quickly.

New Louisiana laws impact truckers

Lawmakers in the Pelican State have been thinking an awful lot about truckers lately.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • All 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico now have Alternative Fuel Corridor Designations. To see a map of the corridor, click here.
  • Starting July 14, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. That takes place at the Iowa 80 truck stop in Walcott, Iowa.Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • The comment period for FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal is closing soon. Truckers and the general public can submit comments to FMCSA on the proposal through July 18.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
