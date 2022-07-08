Fuel tax holidays and IFTA confusion

If you’re confused about all these fuel tax holidays and what it means for your IFTA filings, you’re hardly alone. We clear up some of the confusion.

Today’s News: Alternative fuel corridor designations now cover 85% of National Highway System

Plus, tariff-free time gets cut at the Port of Oakland and another massive drug bust on the U.S./Mexico border

Speed limiter proposal: get those comments in now

The clock on the comment period for FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal is ticking down quickly.

New Louisiana laws impact truckers

Lawmakers in the Pelican State have been thinking an awful lot about truckers lately.

