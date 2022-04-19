Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

When it comes to fuel tax holidays and IFTA, things can get pretty complicated pretty quickly. We clear up the confusion.

Today’s news: Texas governor lifts an inspection order that was tying up truckers at the border

Plus, OOIDA says FMCSA’s response to comments about the under-21 apprenticeship pilot program falls short; and the Canadian trucking industry gears up for Truck World.

Actual cash value or stated limit?

Which is best for you – an actual cash value or stated limit insurance policy? The answer depends.

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

A new bill would make sure truckers get compensated for all the extra hours they put in each week. Breaking down the GOT Truckers Act.

