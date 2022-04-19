Contact Us
TBS

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

April 18, 2022

|

When it comes to fuel tax holidays and IFTA, things can get pretty complicated pretty quickly. We clear up the confusion.

Today’s news: Texas governor lifts an inspection order that was tying up truckers at the border

Plus, OOIDA says FMCSA’s response to comments about the under-21 apprenticeship pilot program falls short; and the Canadian trucking industry gears up for Truck World.

Actual cash value or stated limit?

Which is best for you – an actual cash value or stated limit insurance policy? The answer depends.

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

A new bill would make sure truckers get compensated for all the extra hours they put in each week. Breaking down the GOT Truckers Act.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Truck parking gets federal attention

There’s been more chatter about truck parking this year, and a lot of that is apparently coming from the top levels of the government.

April 15

parking FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Parking, bathroom bills now law in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have acted to help truckers – keeping rest area parking open, and guaranteeing access to bathrooms at ports.

April 14

freight GBATS 2021 semis in a line

Freight down, number of trucks up

The numbers on the load board fell last week, but the number of trucks increased. So what does that mean for those looking to haul freight?

April 13

Kenworth T680E electric truck

Electric trucks – go or no go?

Truck makers are full steam ahead on electric trucks, but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is putting the brakes on.

April 12

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Truck parking gets federal attention

Parking, bathroom bills now law in Washington state

Freight down, number of trucks up

Electric trucks – go or no go?