Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

When it comes to fuel tax holidays and IFTA, things can get pretty complicated pretty quickly. We clear up the confusion.
Today’s news: Texas governor lifts an inspection order that was tying up truckers at the border
Plus, OOIDA says FMCSA’s response to comments about the under-21 apprenticeship pilot program falls short; and the Canadian trucking industry gears up for Truck World.
Actual cash value or stated limit?
Which is best for you – an actual cash value or stated limit insurance policy? The answer depends.
Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act
A new bill would make sure truckers get compensated for all the extra hours they put in each week. Breaking down the GOT Truckers Act.
