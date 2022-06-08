Fuel tax holiday in another state

New York has made it official, becoming the fifth state to cut its fuel tax in response to high fuel prices. Meanwhile, Michigan is taking extra steps to protect workers in highway construction zones.
Listen to our full show
New York has made it official, becoming the fifth state to cut its fuel tax in response to high fuel prices. Meanwhile, Michigan is taking extra steps to protect workers in highway construction zones. Also, oxygen is essential to life as we know it, but when it comes to your engine oxygen can cause problems. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us all about oxidation and how to prevent its worst effects starting with routine oil analysis checks. And when it comes to technology, truckers typically focus on engine, drive train, tires and so on. But that’s not so anymore. We’ll discuss what you need to know about aftertreatment.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices spike to an all-new record high. The secretary of transportation has tested positive for COVID-19. And when there’s a cow on the loose, who you gonna call?
Oxidation and your oil
Oxygen is essential to life as we know it, but when it comes to your engine, oxygen can cause problems. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us all about oxidation and how to prevent its worst effects starting with routine oil analysis checks.
The ins and outs of after-treatment
When it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. But that’s not so anymore. We’ll discuss what you need to know about aftertreatment with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Centers.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you drive through the Midwest, ATRI is seeking input about the real-time parking information system that was installed in eight Midwest states in 2019. Responses are due June 24.
- The Nevada DOT is getting the word out on its plans to improve the Henderson Interchange in Henderson. Starting June 8, they will offer access to a virtual public hearing online. The information will be accessible July 7.
- MoDOT is accepting comments on the Missouri Statewide Transportation Improvement Program until June 17. A draft of the program and other related information and documents are available online.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the ATHS National Convention and Truck show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find more on truck repair and maintenance from TA & Petro, here. If you have questions you can email them to AskTATruckService@ta-petro.com.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.