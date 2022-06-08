Fuel tax holiday in another state

New York has made it official, becoming the fifth state to cut its fuel tax in response to high fuel prices. Meanwhile, Michigan is taking extra steps to protect workers in highway construction zones.

New York has made it official, becoming the fifth state to cut its fuel tax in response to high fuel prices. Meanwhile, Michigan is taking extra steps to protect workers in highway construction zones. Also, oxygen is essential to life as we know it, but when it comes to your engine oxygen can cause problems. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us all about oxidation and how to prevent its worst effects starting with routine oil analysis checks. And when it comes to technology, truckers typically focus on engine, drive train, tires and so on. But that’s not so anymore. We’ll discuss what you need to know about aftertreatment.

Diesel prices spike to an all-new record high. The secretary of transportation has tested positive for COVID-19. And when there’s a cow on the loose, who you gonna call?

Oxidation and your oil

Oxygen is essential to life as we know it, but when it comes to your engine, oxygen can cause problems. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us all about oxidation and how to prevent its worst effects starting with routine oil analysis checks.

The ins and outs of after-treatment

When it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. But that’s not so anymore. We’ll discuss what you need to know about aftertreatment with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Centers.

