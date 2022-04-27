Fuel surcharge: Making it work for you

Yesterday, we talked about the history of the fuel surcharge – where it first came up, why, and OOIDA’s involvement. But how do you make use of the fuel surcharge?

Also, Louisiana lawmakers want to allow longer, heavier loads at the state's ports, and may double fines along an important bridge. And on the surface, ending the overtime exemption for truckers is about company drivers. But the bill calling for that would also benefit owner-operators.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The volatility of diesel prices continues. Time is running out to comment about proposed changes to the DOT drug testing program. And a South Carolina man who admits to playing stupid games is now about to win stupid prizes.

Longer, heavier at the port

Louisiana lawmakers want to allow longer, heavier loads at the state’s ports, and may double fines along an important bridge.

The benefit to owner-operators

On the surface, ending the overtime exemption for truckers is about company drivers. But the bill calling for that would also benefit owner-operators.

