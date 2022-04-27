Fuel surcharge: Making it work for you

Yesterday, we talked about the history of the fuel surcharge – where it first came up, why, and OOIDA’s involvement. But how do you make use of the fuel surcharge?
Listen to our full show
Yesterday, we talked about the history of the fuel surcharge – where it first came up, why, and OOIDA’s involvement. But how do you make use of the fuel surcharge? Also, Louisiana lawmakers want to allow longer, heavier loads at the state’s ports, and may double fines along an important bridge. And on the surface, ending the overtime exemption for truckers is about company drivers. But the bill calling for that would also benefit owner-operators.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The volatility of diesel prices continues. Time is running out to comment about proposed changes to the DOT drug testing program. And a South Carolina man who admits to playing stupid games is now about to win stupid prizes.
Longer, heavier at the port
Louisiana lawmakers want to allow longer, heavier loads at the state’s ports, and may double fines along an important bridge.
The benefit to owner-operators
On the surface, ending the overtime exemption for truckers is about company drivers. But the bill calling for that would also benefit owner-operators.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Women in Trucking Association is now accepting nominations for Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation program. The deadline is May 14.
- The deadline to weigh in on U.S. DOT’s proposal to change its drug testing program is April 29. You can submit comments here.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Gary, Ind. That’s at Exit 9 off Interstates 80 and 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- OOIDA members can find the OOIDA fuel surcharge calculator here. You can also get the cost per mile calculator here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Truckers can still make donations to OOIDA Truckers for Troops through the OOIDA website.
- OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. Call Nikki Johnson at 816-229-5791, or e-mail troops@ooida.com.
- OOIDA is soliciting personal letters or hand-made cards from children to be sent to our troops overseas as part of The Association’s care packages. Mail them to OOIDA Truckers for Troops, PO Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO, 64029, c/o Norita Taylor.