Freight rates at Mother Nature’s mercy

August 25, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 25, 2021.

The markets are often at Mother Nature’s mercy. Severe weather out east and extreme heat out west are having an effect on freight rates.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

$1 billion awarded in deadly crash involving two trucking companies. Cross-border freight hits record high. And your next trip through Pennsylvania could involve a reservation – although you won’t be the one making it.

II. Brokers, carriers, damaged freight and contracts

Who should pay the cost for a load that’s damaged? Federal law contains some instructions on the topic, but in reality, it’s the contracts between brokers and carriers that ends up deciding the question.

III. Weather and freight rates

The markets are often at the mercy of Mother Nature, and this past week was no different. Severe weather out east and extreme heat out west are having an effect on rates. We’ll review what’s happened and what’s expected to happen in the markets.

IV. Infrastructure and budget move forward – for now

The U.S. House is finally moving ahead on both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the annual federal budget. However, that doesn’t mean it’s all a done deal.

