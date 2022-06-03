FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

After an extended period without a Senate confirmed administrator, the FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration.
Listen to our full show
FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, one week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather for the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned. And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The acting administrator for FMCSA is getting a nomination hearing next week. The comments on a proposed speed limiter mandate keep pouring in. And a Washington state trucking company joins the search for a missing woman.
The big kahuna of antique truck shows
One week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield for an incredible event – the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show, the largest assemblage of historic trucks every single year. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned.
Money and bridges
And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA encourages you to submit comments on FMCSA’s Speed Limiter Notice. The agency has extended the comment period to July 18. Use the links below to tell FMCSA why speed limiters do not improve highway safety!
- The confirmation hearing for Robin Hutcheson to head FMCSA will begin at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday at Commerce.Senate.gov.
- A reward of $100,000 Canadian dollars is being offered for Mekayla Bali’s safe return. Anyone with information of her should call 800-THE-LOST. Click here for more on Bali and the Homeward Bound program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at Wheel Jam at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, S.D. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.