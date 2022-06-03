FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

After an extended period without a Senate confirmed administrator, the FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration.

FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, one week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather for the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned. And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.

The acting administrator for FMCSA is getting a nomination hearing next week. The comments on a proposed speed limiter mandate keep pouring in. And a Washington state trucking company joins the search for a missing woman.

The big kahuna of antique truck shows

One week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield for an incredible event – the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show, the largest assemblage of historic trucks every single year. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned.

Money and bridges

And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.

