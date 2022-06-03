Contact Us
FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

June 2, 2022

|

After an extended period without a Senate confirmed administrator, the FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Listen to our full show

FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, one week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather for the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned. And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The acting administrator for FMCSA is getting a nomination hearing next week. The comments on a proposed speed limiter mandate keep pouring in. And a Washington state trucking company joins the search for a missing woman.

The big kahuna of antique truck shows

One week from now, hundreds of trucks will gather at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield for an incredible event – the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show, the largest assemblage of historic trucks every single year. We’ll hear from some of the show’s organizers about what’s planned.

Money and bridges

And a bill close to passage in Ohio would authorize nearly $700 million dollars for transportation, including funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project. Meanwhile, Louisiana lawmakers continue to pursue double fines on an important bridge.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

parking Interstate 81, Virginia DOT

Officials seek parking fix for I-81

Parking’s a problem across the nation for truckers, but in the Eastern states, it’s intense. Officials are looking for solutions along I-81.

June 01

California speed limit

California doubles down on split speeds

Truckers always have complaints about California. But lately, an old situation is leading to new problems for truckers who haul there.

May 31

ticket violations

Getting bad violations off your record

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain.

May 30

truck shows

Truck shows: What’s coming up

When we think truck shows, it’s obvious to think about show trucks. And a lot of those trucks started in one place – the Chrome Shop Mafia.

May 27

