FMCSA acting chief gets official nod

April 7, 2022

Listen to our full show

President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson to be administrator of the FMCSA. Meanwhile, the agency’s internal auditor is conducting an audit of Mexican-owner motor carriers, while the CVSA offers a petition regarding personal conveyance. Also, Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads. And the FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.

Robin Hutcheson is formally nominated to lead FMCSA. Texas is ramping up inspections of commercial trucks to combat illegal immigration. And participation in ATRI’s annual report on operational costs has an added benefit this year.

Lane splitting considered in two states

Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads.

FMCSA to study leasing plans

The FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.

