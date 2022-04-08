FMCSA acting chief gets official nod

President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson to be administrator of the FMCSA. Meanwhile, the agency’s internal auditor is conducting an audit of Mexican-owner motor carriers, while the CVSA offers a petition regarding personal conveyance.

Listen to our full show

President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson to be administrator of the FMCSA. Meanwhile, the agency’s internal auditor is conducting an audit of Mexican-owner motor carriers, while the CVSA offers a petition regarding personal conveyance. Also, Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads. And the FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Robin Hutcheson is formally nominated to lead FMCSA. Texas is ramping up inspections of commercial trucks to combat illegal immigration. And participation in ATRI’s annual report on operational costs has an added benefit this year.

Lane splitting considered in two states

Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads.

FMCSA to study leasing plans

The FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information