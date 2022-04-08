FMCSA acting chief gets official nod

President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson to be administrator of the FMCSA. Meanwhile, the agency’s internal auditor is conducting an audit of Mexican-owner motor carriers, while the CVSA offers a petition regarding personal conveyance.
Listen to our full show
President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson to be administrator of the FMCSA. Meanwhile, the agency’s internal auditor is conducting an audit of Mexican-owner motor carriers, while the CVSA offers a petition regarding personal conveyance. Also, Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads. And the FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Robin Hutcheson is formally nominated to lead FMCSA. Texas is ramping up inspections of commercial trucks to combat illegal immigration. And participation in ATRI’s annual report on operational costs has an added benefit this year.
Lane splitting considered in two states
Arizona and Utah may allow motorcycles to move between lanes of stopped traffic, while Utah is also addressing zipper merging and the worst speeders on the state’s roads.
FMCSA to study leasing plans
The FMCSA is going to take a serious look at truck leasing plans, and getting more women behind the wheel.
FMCSA announced has launched the Women of Trucking Advisory Board to recruit, support, and ensure the safety of women drivers. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Applications are officially open for the FMCSA's new Truck Leasing Task Force. The deadline is May 6.
