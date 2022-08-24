Flu season and how to avoid it

The flu – actual influenza – is an illness that’s potentially severe, but that often doesn’t get the level of attention from people that it should. However, there are ways to treat it if you get it – and more importantly, things you can do to prevent it. Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund offers some advice.
Listen to our full show
The flu – actual influenza – is an illness that’s potentially severe, but that often doesn’t get the level of attention from people that it should. However, there are ways to treat it if you get it – and more importantly, things you can do to prevent it. Also, every month, the OOIDA Foundation puts out a report on the state of the freight market, with an eye toward helping owner-operators and other truckers navigate a turbulent economy. And Massachusetts will soon issue more than $11 billion dollars in bonds to pay for work on roads, bridges and transit. Meanwhile, a new law in Pennsylvania calls for the creation of a weigh station bypass system in that state.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The latest EIA diesel report suggests price drops may be leveling off. The same goes for the spot market, where things have turned a bit stagnant. And a brand new tolled border crossing breaks ground.
Monthly freight market report
Every month, the OOIDA Foundation puts out a report on the state of the freight market, with an eye toward helping owner-operators and other truckers navigate a turbulent economy. We’ll get the latest report from Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation.
State to issue billions in road bonds
Massachusetts will soon issue more than $11 billion dollars in bonds to pay for work on roads, bridges and transit. Meanwhile, a new law in Pennsylvania calls for the creation of a weigh station bypass system in that state.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA’s TRACER system has issued an alert on a stolen tractor trailer. The white 2006 Peterbilt has SDM Transport written on the side; it was pulling a black 2006 Cottrell Car Hauler. They were last seen on Mims Road in Ocoee, Fla. A $500 reward is offered for information leading to its recovery.
- For more information, go to TRACERsystem.us;
- If you have information, call 202-246-2698.
- The St. Christopher Fund and OOIDA are offering truckers vouchers for free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. Go to org.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Petro in Spokane, Wash. That’s at Exit 272 on Interstate 90. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find OOIDA’s Monthly Market Update online.
- Find out more about Occupational Health Systems at com.
- You can find out more about the St. Christopher Fund at org.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.