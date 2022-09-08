Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.

Today’s News: After spiking last week, diesel prices dip again

Plus, get your nominations in now for the best fleets to drive for, and the contest one state is using to put the brakes on traffic fatalities.

Spot market report from DAT

Flatbed load posts on the MembersEdge load board are on the rise after several weeks of declines.

Technology headaches

Marty Ellis, the driver of OOIDA’s tour truck, is fielding strong opinions about autonomous trucks and GPS technology.

Listen to our entire show

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information