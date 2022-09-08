Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

Contact Us

September 7, 2022

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.

Today’s News: After spiking last week, diesel prices dip again

Plus, get your nominations in now for the best fleets to drive for, and the contest one state is using to put the brakes on traffic fatalities.

Spot market report from DAT

Flatbed load posts on the MembersEdge load board are on the rise after several weeks of declines.

Technology headaches

Marty Ellis, the driver of OOIDA’s tour truck, is fielding strong opinions about autonomous trucks and GPS technology.

Related Podcasts

insurance gambling

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

Thinking of insurance as high stakes gambling can help you understand why your rates seem to go up or down for no apparent reason.

September 06

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

OOIDA president on how to improve trucking

Recently, OOIDA’s president joined us to talk about his history in the industry and to discuss some of the issues he’s been working on.

September 05

depression

Fighting depression among truckers

Trucking is a notoriously lonely job, and the levels of depression among the workforce reflect that. Dr. Mona Shattell wants to help.

September 02

women of trucking regulations FMCSA HOS c1rash not your fault? then lose it

Women of Trucking Board ready to go to work

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration named the 16 members of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board. We’ll explain what’s next.

September 01

