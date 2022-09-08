Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.
Today’s News: After spiking last week, diesel prices dip again
Plus, get your nominations in now for the best fleets to drive for, and the contest one state is using to put the brakes on traffic fatalities.
Spot market report from DAT
Flatbed load posts on the MembersEdge load board are on the rise after several weeks of declines.
Technology headaches
Marty Ellis, the driver of OOIDA’s tour truck, is fielding strong opinions about autonomous trucks and GPS technology.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- ATRI has launched the 2022 Top Industry Issues Survey. Industry stakeholders can take the survey here.
- Nominations are being accepted for 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For list. The deadline to submit is Oct. 31.
- Kansas DOT is hoping to “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” with a poster contest. Get the details here.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Kwik Trip in Kenosha, Wis. That’s at Exit 340 on Interstate 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To see what all the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association is working on visit their website.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.