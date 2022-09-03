Fighting depression among truckers

Trucking is a notoriously lonely job, and the levels of depression among the workforce reflect that. Dr. Mona Shattell of the University of Central Florida College of Nursing wants to help. Her research focuses on the mental health of vulnerable populations, including long-haul truckers. She’ll tell us what she’s learned over the years – and provides some ideas for getting people the help they need.

Trucking is a notoriously lonely job, and the levels of depression among the workforce reflect that. Dr. Mona Shattell of the University of Central Florida College of Nursing wants to help. Also, the trucking industry is becoming more diverse. We recently spoke with the North American Punjabi Trucking Association about how it got start and how its working to bring awareness to the growing number of Punjabi truck drivers. And Marty Ellis takes safety very seriously. And that’s why a recent event in the news has him ready to issue a warning to truckers who roll far too fast through truck stops.

As Labor Day weekend traffic picks up, a warning about cargo thefts. The Canadian Trucking Alliance sounds the alarm about border wait times. And we’re one step closer to learning who the top rookie, military veteran driver is.

