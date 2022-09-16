Contact Us
FAQ about AB5

September 15, 2022

New information and answers to some frequently asked questions about California’s AB5 law.

Today’s News: A tentative agreement means no rail strike, for now

Plus, FMCSA considers ELD changes in certain vehicles and the U.S. DOT celebrates you during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Regulatory roundup

FMCSA grants more time to comment on its new Medical Examiner Handbook – and also hands out tens of millions of dollars in grants for commercial drivers.

Election Day transportation questions

A rundown of the new transportation questions added to the ballot across the country and a California bill that would put money back in people’s pockets.

