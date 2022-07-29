Contact Us
TravelCenters

Factoring case an example of what can go wrong

July 28, 2022

|

Factoring companies are something truckers just getting started frequently use. But a recent case is a cautionary tale of what can happen in a worst case scenario. Jim Jefferson and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department explain.

Listen to our full show

Factoring companies are something truckers who are just getting started frequently use. But a recent case is a cautionary tale of what can happen in a worst case scenario. Also, it’s a one stop shop that now holds two significant titles. The world’s largest, and the country’s best. Iowa 80’s senior vice president talks about the new title, and whether there are any plans for the biggest truck stop to get even bigger. And Lewie Pugh of OOIDA reminds us, speaking up is your greatest tool for getting stuff done in Washington, D.C. Lewie stops by Studio A to remind us how to get in the game – and why it’s so important to do so.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A Senate committee is asking for more information about illegal broker activities. A big carrier reaches a big crash settlement despite not being at fault in the crash. And the brand new bridge in Los Angeles that just can’t seem to stay open.

World’s largest now rated the best

It’s a one stop shop that now holds two significant titles: the world’s largest and the country’s best. Hale Trailer recently named Iowa 80 the best truck stop . Iowa 80’s senior vice president talks about the new title and whether there are any plans for the biggest truck stop to get even bigger.

Getting involved

Let’s face it – raising your voice to express concern about a particular proposal or bill can be frustrating. But as Lewie Pugh of OOIDA reminds us, speaking up is your greatest tool for getting stuff done in Washington, D.C. Lewie stops by Studio A to remind us how to get in the game – and why it’s so important to do so.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

truck parking Interstate 81, Virginia DOT

Coalition targets truck parking on I-81

It’s no secret that the country has a truck parking shortage. Numerous groups look to change that – including the I-81 Corridor Coalition.

July 27

speed limiters speed limiter

Speed limiter fight just getting started

FMCSA’s comment period for a proposed speed limiter mandate is over, but the fight is just starting. OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh stops by to explain.

July 26

AB5

AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? OOIDA’s Bryce Mongeon explains.

July 25

hot weather Western Star 49X

Getting your truck through hot weather

Many parts of the country are experiencing record hot weather, and it can be rough on your truck. We’ll have some tips on how to cope.

July 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Factoring case an example of what can go wrong

Coalition targets truck parking on I-81

Speed limiter fight just getting started

AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

Getting your truck through hot weather