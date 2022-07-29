Factoring case an example of what can go wrong

Factoring companies are something truckers just getting started frequently use. But a recent case is a cautionary tale of what can happen in a worst case scenario. Jim Jefferson and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department explain.

A Senate committee is asking for more information about illegal broker activities. A big carrier reaches a big crash settlement despite not being at fault in the crash. And the brand new bridge in Los Angeles that just can’t seem to stay open.

World’s largest now rated the best

It’s a one stop shop that now holds two significant titles: the world’s largest and the country’s best. Hale Trailer recently named Iowa 80 the best truck stop . Iowa 80’s senior vice president talks about the new title and whether there are any plans for the biggest truck stop to get even bigger.

Getting involved

Let’s face it – raising your voice to express concern about a particular proposal or bill can be frustrating. But as Lewie Pugh of OOIDA reminds us, speaking up is your greatest tool for getting stuff done in Washington, D.C. Lewie stops by Studio A to remind us how to get in the game – and why it’s so important to do so.

