EPA pushes trucking to go green

The EPA is going all-in on its cleaner transportation initiative. The White House announced several actions addressing greenhouse gas emission, including stricter emission standards for trucks. Also, Washington state lawmakers are close to approving bills to keep the state’s rest areas open. Another would give truckers access to rest rooms in the state’s ports. And the U.S. House has finally reached agreement on annual spending bills, but Senate approval remains ahead. We’ll hear about that – as well as the potential for cyberattacks and the end of a duplicative regulation – from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

The People’s Convoy welcomes a U.S. Senator to its ongoing protest. A showdown over FMCSA’s hour-of-service changes is almost here. And a woman’s vanity license plate is causing quite the stir.

Parking, bathroom bills close in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers are close to approving two bills – one that would keep the state’s rest areas open, and another that would give those truckers access to rest rooms in the state’s ports.

House gives OK to spending bill

The U.S. House has finally reached agreement on annual spending bills, but senate approval remains ahead. We’ll hear about that – as well as the potential for cyberattacks and the end of a duplicative regulation – from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

