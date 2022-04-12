EPA heads toward tighter emissions rules

The EPA will conduct a public hearing on new rules for heavy-duty engine emissions – and they may look a lot like California’s. And OOIDA is planning to be there to express the concerns of truckers.

The EPA will conduct a public hearing on new rules for heavy-duty engine emissions – and they may look a lot like California's. And OOIDA is planning to be there to express the concerns of truckers. Also, a veteran truck driver is spreading a very important message. Jason Robison is the driver of a custom-wrapped truck that advertises Mission 22, an organization that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. And the price of fuel, the White House Trucking Action Plan and the recent Mid-America Trucking Show are all hot topics in the industry right now. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine join us for another Land Line Roundtable.

OOIDA plans to be the voice of truckers in a challenge to hours-of-service changes in a U.S. appeals court. National Work Zone Awareness Week begins. And the collaboration turning dandelions into tires.

A veteran truck driver is spreading a very important message. Jason Robison is the driver of a custom-wrapped truck that advertises Mission 22, an organization that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. We’ll talk with him about this important cause, and why it’s so near and dear to his heart.

The price of fuel, the White House Trucking Action Plan and the recent Mid America Trucking Show are all hot topics in the industry right now. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine join us for another Land Line Roundtable.

