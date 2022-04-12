EPA heads toward tighter emissions rules

The EPA will conduct a public hearing on new rules for heavy-duty engine emissions – and they may look a lot like California’s. And OOIDA is planning to be there to express the concerns of truckers.
Listen to our full show
The EPA will conduct a public hearing on new rules for heavy-duty engine emissions – and they may look a lot like California’s. And OOIDA is planning to be there to express the concerns of truckers. Also, a veteran truck driver is spreading a very important message. Jason Robison is the driver of a custom-wrapped truck that advertises Mission 22, an organization that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. And the price of fuel, the White House Trucking Action Plan and the recent Mid-America Trucking Show are all hot topics in the industry right now. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine join us for another Land Line Roundtable.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA plans to be the voice of truckers in a challenge to hours-of-service changes in a U.S. appeals court. National Work Zone Awareness Week begins. And the collaboration turning dandelions into tires.
Combatting veteran suicide
A veteran truck driver is spreading a very important message. Jason Robison is the driver of a custom-wrapped truck that advertises Mission 22, an organization that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. We’ll talk with him about this important cause, and why it’s so near and dear to his heart.
Land Line Roundtable
The price of fuel, the White House Trucking Action Plan and the recent Mid America Trucking Show are all hot topics in the industry right now. Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine join us for another Land Line Roundtable.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Rochelle, Ill. That’s at Exit 99 off Interstate 39. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.