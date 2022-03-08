Education at MATS 2022

The Mid America Trucking Show is normally a place to see shiny new trucks and the latest doo-dads, but for MATS 2022, the show’s 50th anniversary edition, a lot of emphasis is being put on the education seminars. We’ll explain, and bring you what OOIDA plans for the big show.
The People’s Convoy has reached D.C. – and organizers plan to meet with two U.S. Senators. Canada puts off enforcement of its ELD mandate once again. And we find out what separates the best independent truck stop in the nation from the pack.
Crash cleanup – does your insurance cover that?
You’re involved in a crash that requires clean-up and maybe even a tow. Do you know whether your insurance is going to cover those services? It’s something that can trip people up a bad way.
Getting into the grassroots
We urge people on this program every day to contact their lawmakers about the issues we discuss on the show. But it’s also important to talk about the tools available to help you do that.
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
