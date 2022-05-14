Contact Us

Driver pay on truckers’ minds

May 13, 2022

Marty Ellis is into the thick of truck show season, but he’s also hearing about driver pay – or more precisely, the lack of compensation for much of truckers’ on-duty time; and truckers are telling him what they think of the speed limiter proposal.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA wants FMCSA to give truckers more time to comment on a proposed speed limiter rule. A new report says the chances of a freight recessions are “considerable.” And a Florida woman checks off a box on her bucket list, but she probably shouldn’t be celebrating.

Rubber from the humble dandelion

An idea for a domestic source of natural rubber is picking up traction. Goodyear recently announced a partnership to develop a source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion.

When you may want the ticket

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances where you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explains that and then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

