Driver pay on truckers’ minds

Marty Ellis is into the thick of truck show season, but he’s also hearing about driver pay – or more precisely, the lack of compensation for much of truckers’ on-duty time; and truckers are telling him what they think of the speed limiter proposal.
OOIDA wants FMCSA to give truckers more time to comment on a proposed speed limiter rule. A new report says the chances of a freight recessions are “considerable.” And a Florida woman checks off a box on her bucket list, but she probably shouldn’t be celebrating.
Rubber from the humble dandelion
An idea for a domestic source of natural rubber is picking up traction. Goodyear recently announced a partnership to develop a source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion.
When you may want the ticket
It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances where you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explains that and then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.
