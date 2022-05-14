Driver pay on truckers’ minds

Marty Ellis is into the thick of truck show season, but he’s also hearing about driver pay – or more precisely, the lack of compensation for much of truckers’ on-duty time; and truckers are telling him what they think of the speed limiter proposal.

Marty Ellis is hearing about driver pay – or more precisely, the lack of compensation for much of truckers’ on-duty time; and truckers are telling him what they think of the speed limiter proposal. Also, an idea for a domestic source of natural rubber is picking up traction. Goodyear recently announced a partnership to develop a source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion. And it’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances where you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.

OOIDA wants FMCSA to give truckers more time to comment on a proposed speed limiter rule. A new report says the chances of a freight recessions are “considerable.” And a Florida woman checks off a box on her bucket list, but she probably shouldn’t be celebrating.

Rubber from the humble dandelion

An idea for a domestic source of natural rubber is picking up traction. Goodyear recently announced a partnership to develop a source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion.

When you may want the ticket

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances where you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explains that and then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information