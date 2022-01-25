Drive for more truck parking in three states

A Washington state bill would give truckers access to more parking, while efforts to work with state DOTs are underway in Missouri and Ohio.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Canadian truckers protest over vaccine mandates at the border. Yet another email scam plagues trucking. And a collision that turned into a bunch of monkey business.

II. Spec’ing a used rig

A lot of people who enter trucking have a goal – owning their own truck and being their own boss. But if you’re going to own your own truck, you have to start with spec’ing a rig. Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer.com offers some advice.

III. Making insurance claims easier

Making an insurance claim is never fun, but with a few steps, it can be a bit easier. The experts from OOIDA’s truck insurance department explain the preventative steps you can be taking right now that make filing claims a lot less painful.

IV. Truck Parking and towing on state agendas

A bill in Washington state would give truckers access to more parking, while efforts to work with state DOTs are underway in Missouri and Ohio; meanwhile other states are working to reform police-dispatched towing.

