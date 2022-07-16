Does EPA court decision affect trucking?

A court decision regarding the EPA has truckers wondering how it will affect them, emission regulations on trucks and other federal agencies. We’ll hear about that and more from Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
NHTSA’s rear-underride rule is now just months away from taking effect. This is your last chance to comment on FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate. And two weeks, two planes landing on U.S. highways – but under very different circumstances.
Keeping things in alignment
Take care in summer heat
