Diesel prices and the spot market

Rising diesel prices are likely to have an ongoing effect on the spot market. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what to expect before getting into the latest numbers and trends.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Organizers of The People’s Convoy against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions head to Capitol Hill for talks. Two bills that would benefit the livelihoods of truckers in Washington State are closer to becoming law. And Tesla claims its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems actually improve safety.
Putting after-treatment up front
When it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. Past that, it was through the muffler and out the stack. But that’s not so anymore – and after-treatment is now a big deal.
CDL proposals dropped
The FMCSA has dropped two proposals related to people applying for their CDLs. And OOIDA supports both actions.
