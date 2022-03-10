Diesel prices and the spot market

Rising diesel prices are likely to have an ongoing effect on the spot market. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what to expect before getting into the latest numbers and trends.

Listen to our full show

Rising diesel prices are likely to have an ongoing effect on the spot market. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what to expect before getting into the latest numbers and trends. Also, when it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. Past that, it was through the muffler and out the stack. But that’s not so anymore – and after-treatment is now a big deal. And the FMCSA has dropped two proposals related to people applying for their CDLs. And OOIDA supports both actions.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Organizers of The People’s Convoy against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions head to Capitol Hill for talks. Two bills that would benefit the livelihoods of truckers in Washington State are closer to becoming law. And Tesla claims its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems actually improve safety.

Putting after-treatment up front

When it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. Past that, it was through the muffler and out the stack. But that’s not so anymore – and after-treatment is now a big deal.

CDL proposals dropped

The FMCSA has dropped two proposals related to people applying for their CDLs. And OOIDA supports both actions.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information