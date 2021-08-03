CSA and DataQ – is reform ahead?

Land Line Now, Aug. 2, 2021.

OOIDA has long pointed out shortcomings in both CSA and DataQ system for handling disputes. Now another push is on to reform the system.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

One major interstate closes, while another reopens. Drivers tell the FMCSA about the need for better pay and working conditions. And flying turtles terrorize Florida

II. Brokers, fuel surcharges, short-haul rules

The phones at OOIDA’s business services department never stop ringing – and the people on the other end of those phone calls provide useful information about what’s going on out on the roads. And right now, they’re fielding a lot of complaints about brokers and a lot of questions about fuel surcharges and short-haul exceptions. We’ll have some answers.

III. Tickets, citations, accidents and your insurance

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens in your personal vehicle doesn’t stay there – at least not when talking about your commercial insurance policy. We’ll explain how tickets, citations and accidents in your automobile can affect your bottom line in your truck.

IV. CSA DataQ reform – coming soon?

For many years, OOIDA has pointed out shortcomings in both the CSA system – and the DataQ system for handling disputes of information in CSA. Now, another push is on to reform the system.

