CPAP recall: Feds search for a solution

A CPAP machine recall and computer chip shortage are creating problems for many truckers. The feds are considering some form of relief.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA issues final ruling on process that will keep CDLs out of hands of drug and alcohol violators. Another person suspected of catching ride on moving semi, only this time they were injured. And it may be October, but winter weather is already coming to one part of the country.

II. CPAP recall, chip shortage spell trouble for truckers

A CPAP machine recall has combined with the shortage of computer chips to create problems for many truckers who are required to use the devices. Now, the government is considering some form of relief.

III. Consumer demand pushes high freight volume

Consumer demand in the retail freight sector has been fueling the historic volumes of freight we’ve seen over the past year. Dean Croke of DAT has some insights about where we might be headed next before getting into the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.

IV. NHTSA: ‘Thousands’ of crashes from autonomous vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently reported that it expects thousands of crashes each year involving autonomous vehicles. And that raises questions about one of the basic justifications for the move toward that technology, which is the contention that it would improve safety.

