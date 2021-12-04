Cool gift ideas for truckers, just in time for Christmas

Land Line Now, Dec. 3, 2021.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OSHA has extended the window for comments on its vaccine mandate for large employers. Canada’s busiest port manages to avoid a strike by giving truckers more benefits. And a get-well card that really had the intended effect thanks to what was inside.

II. Cool Gift Guide for truckers

Finding the right gift for the trucker in your life can be difficult sometimes. Fortunately, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine has done some of the work for you. He’ll share his Cool Gift guide for the holidays.

III. Flying dressers and other road hazards from hell

Every once in a while, a trucker encounters a road hazard from hell. Marty Ellis has joined that rarified company, with a unique encounter – a flying dresser. We’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

IV. Federal government agrees on spending plan

The government finally has a spending action plan – and an advisory committee plans to discuss retention in the trucking industry.

