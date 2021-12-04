Cool gift ideas for truckers, just in time for Christmas

Land Line Now, Dec. 3, 2021.
Finding the right gift for the trucker in your life is hard. Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher shares his Cool Gift guide for the holidays.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
OSHA has extended the window for comments on its vaccine mandate for large employers. Canada’s busiest port manages to avoid a strike by giving truckers more benefits. And a get-well card that really had the intended effect thanks to what was inside.
II. Cool Gift Guide for truckers
Finding the right gift for the trucker in your life can be difficult sometimes. Fortunately, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine has done some of the work for you. He’ll share his Cool Gift guide for the holidays.
III. Flying dressers and other road hazards from hell
Every once in a while, a trucker encounters a road hazard from hell. Marty Ellis has joined that rarified company, with a unique encounter – a flying dresser. We’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.
IV. Federal government agrees on spending plan
The government finally has a spending action plan – and an advisory committee plans to discuss retention in the trucking industry.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- There is more time to give your thoughts to OSHA about its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers. The comment period is extended to Jan. 19.
- Starting Dec. 9, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Sweetwater, Texas. That’s at Exit 242 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find Tyson Fisher’s Cool Gifts guide here.
- Registration for the next MCSAC meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be held Dec. 6-7, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. You can register here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.