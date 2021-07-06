Congressman: Save the rail, screw the truckers

Land Line Now, July 5, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

A congressman introduces a huge increase in truckers’ insurance requirements after blasting a much smaller increase for commuter rail.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The U.S. House of Representatives delivers some bad news for truckers. NHTSA orders crash reports on autonomous vehicles. And signs change fast, and nobody’s furious, in Virginia.

II. Truckers could pay big for congressman’s plan

Part I – A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has signed a letter complaining about difficulties that local commuter railroads have finding and paying for liability insurance. However, at the same time, he has introduced a bill that would do exactly the same thing to minimum insurance requirements for trucking operations. And owner-operators may pay the price.

III. Why increase truckers’ insurance? A look at the reasons

Part II – We’ll look into how a similar situation was handled in the past, while taking a closer look at the reasoning behind calls for increasing truckers’ minimum insurance costs.

IV. Operation Safe Driver Week 2021

July is going to be a busy month in trucking, mostly for bad reasons. A major enforcement blitz – Operation Safe Driver week 2021 – is a short week or so away, and truck thefts and scam calls are likely to go up. And we’ll review a recent report on motor vehicle deaths.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information