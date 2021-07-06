Contact Us
Congressman: Save the rail, screw the truckers

July 5, 2021

Land Line Now, July 5, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

A congressman introduces a huge increase in truckers’ insurance requirements after blasting a much smaller increase for commuter rail.

truckers Insurance Act’s latest version calls for 556% increase

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

 

The U.S. House of Representatives delivers some bad news for truckers. NHTSA orders crash reports on autonomous vehicles. And signs change fast, and nobody’s furious, in Virginia.

II. Truckers could pay big for congressman’s plan

Part I – A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has signed a letter complaining about difficulties that local commuter railroads have finding and paying for liability insurance. However, at the same time, he has introduced a bill that would do exactly the same thing to minimum insurance requirements for trucking operations. And owner-operators may pay the price.

III. Why increase truckers’ insurance? A look at the reasons

Part II – We’ll look into how a similar situation was handled in the past, while taking a closer look at the reasoning behind calls for increasing truckers’ minimum insurance costs.

IV. Operation Safe Driver Week 2021

July is going to be a busy month in trucking, mostly for bad reasons. A major enforcement blitz – Operation Safe Driver week 2021 – is a short week or so away, and truck thefts and scam calls are likely to go up. And we’ll review a recent report on motor vehicle deaths.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • OOIDA is offering a free Truck to Success webinar at 7 p.m. Central July 20. The webinar will cover the cost of operations. You can sign up for the webinar here.
  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Brooklyn, Iowa. That’s at Exit 197 off Interstate 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • It’s helpful for our members to keep us apprised of conditions on the roads and any problems they encounter. If you have situations to report call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 or email Questions@OOIDA.com.
