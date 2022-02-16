Congressman pushes to end vaccine mandates

A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests and Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S.

A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests in Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S. Also, is allowing interstate truck drivers under 21 years of age a safety concern? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University has made his concerns clear to FMCSA. He'll discuss them on our show today. And Washington state lawmakers are looking at incentives to create more truck parking, and at making restrooms at ports available to truckers who work there.

Canada invokes emergency powers to quell protests and blockades. Diesel prices have officially reached a benchmark of $4 a gallon. And a car that had more success on the silver screen than the road is making a comeback.

Concerns about under-21 drivers

Is allowing interstate truck drivers under 21 years of age a safety concern? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University certainly thinks so. And he’s made his concerns clear to FMCSA. Dr. Belzer joins us on the program today to discuss his comments and the reason for his concerns.

Lawmakers want more truck parking, bathroom access

Washington state lawmakers are looking at incentives to create more truck parking, and at making restrooms at ports available to truckers who work there.

