Contact Us
TravelCenters

Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines

August 15, 2022

|

Truckers have a number of systems that track information about them. And many of those are controversial. One that’s come to prominence recently is called Carrier 411. And a recent case illustrates some of the problems truckers have encountered.

Listen to our full show

Truckers have a number of systems that track information about them. And many of those are controversial. One that’s come to prominence recently is called Carrier 411. And a recent case illustrates some of the problems truckers have encountered. Also, speed limiters, underride guards and automatic emergency braking systems are a few of the topics discussed in this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at some of the stories in the August/September issue. And the chief of a major government agency is leaving after just a few months on the job. So what does that mean for trucking policy, and how might it affect you?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new soon-to-be law will take some of the sting out of buying an electric truck. Protesters at the Port of Baltimore are fed up with all the time they sit around waiting for loads. And the new weather feature rolling out to a popular app among truckers.

Land Line Magazine preview

Speed limiters, underride guards and automatic emergency braking systems are a few of the topics discussed in this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at some of the stories in the August/September issue.

NHTSA chief out – what’s next?

The chief of a major government agency is leaving after just a few months on the job. So what does that mean for trucking policy, and how might it affect you?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Huntington, Ore. That’s at Exit 353 on Interstate 84. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • You can write and post a review of the doctor who performed your DOT physical to be shared with your fellow truckers – or look up other reviews of a doctor – through the OOIDA website.
  • If you’d like to support the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship: Email the OOIDA Foundation; drop donations at the Spirit of the American Trucker; or send tax-deductible donations to OOIDA Foundation Inc., 1 NW OOIDA Dr., Grain Valley, MO 64029

 

Related Podcasts

cost of doing business highway money driver pay

Cost of doing business: Why it’s up

The cost of doing business went up in 2021. However, an updated report from ATRI provides some evidence to that fact – and explores why.

August 12

veterans

Grants aim to get veterans into trucking

The FMCSA is offering millions in grants to get more veterans into trucking. So how will that money be used and will it be effective?

August 11

fuel prices fuel surcharge pumping diesel fuel

Fuel prices: the good news and the bad news

Fuel prices have trended down for nearly two months now – but Tom Kloza of OPIS says he also sees the potential for trouble on the horizon.

August 10

factoring

Factoring company back, but some problems remain

A factoring company that essentially shut some truckers down is back, but some carriers affected are still forcibly linked to that firm.

August 09

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines

Cost of doing business: Why it’s up

Grants aim to get veterans into trucking

Fuel prices: the good news and the bad news

Factoring company back, but some problems remain