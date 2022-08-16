Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines

Truckers have a number of systems that track information about them. And many of those are controversial. One that’s come to prominence recently is called Carrier 411. And a recent case illustrates some of the problems truckers have encountered.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new soon-to-be law will take some of the sting out of buying an electric truck. Protesters at the Port of Baltimore are fed up with all the time they sit around waiting for loads. And the new weather feature rolling out to a popular app among truckers.

Land Line Magazine preview

Speed limiters, underride guards and automatic emergency braking systems are a few of the topics discussed in this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at some of the stories in the August/September issue.

NHTSA chief out – what’s next?

The chief of a major government agency is leaving after just a few months on the job. So what does that mean for trucking policy, and how might it affect you?

