Care packages: serious, but also fun

Land Line Now, Nov. 12, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Care packages are full of serious stuff, but fun things are just as important to morale. Mark Reddig will chat with an early care package recipient.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA sends a letter to the Labor Department and OSHA asking for a vaccine mandate exemption for team drivers. An appeals court strikes down greenhouse gas limits for trailers. And we’ll tell you why the Elf on the Shelf isn’t welcome in Cobb County, Georgia this year
II. A housing experience like in the military
The Veterans Community Project has discovered an idea vital to helping transition their fellow vets into permanent housing – and that’s making the temporary housing like what they experienced in the military. Scott Thompson reports.
III. The fun side of care packages
Care packages are often full of serious stuff, but including fun things is just as important to morale. We’ll chat with one of the first care package recipients.
IV. A look back at an earlier care package recipient
We’ll have a throwback to a 2010 interview by former News Anchor Reed Black with a soldier overseas. And we’ll bring you some of the thank-you letters children wrote to troops in 2012.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for projects that reduce diesel emissions. Get the details and apply here. The deadline is Jan. 7.
- The OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign runs this week, until the start of business Monday, Nov. 15. You can join OOIDA or renew your membership for a discounted rate. 10 percent of that will go toward care packages for troops and to support the Veterans Community Project. OOIDA will match that money.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Jim Wilcox TA in Albuquerque, N.M. That’s at Exit 159A off Interstate 40, Exit 225 off Interstate 25N and Exit 227 off Interstate 25S. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.