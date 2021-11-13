Care packages: serious, but also fun

Land Line Now, Nov. 12, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Care packages are full of serious stuff, but fun things are just as important to morale. Mark Reddig will chat with an early care package recipient.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA sends a letter to the Labor Department and OSHA asking for a vaccine mandate exemption for team drivers. An appeals court strikes down greenhouse gas limits for trailers. And we’ll tell you why the Elf on the Shelf isn’t welcome in Cobb County, Georgia this year

II. A housing experience like in the military

The Veterans Community Project has discovered an idea vital to helping transition their fellow vets into permanent housing – and that’s making the temporary housing like what they experienced in the military. Scott Thompson reports.

III. The fun side of care packages

Care packages are often full of serious stuff, but including fun things is just as important to morale. We’ll chat with one of the first care package recipients.

IV. A look back at an earlier care package recipient

We’ll have a throwback to a 2010 interview by former News Anchor Reed Black with a soldier overseas. And we’ll bring you some of the thank-you letters children wrote to troops in 2012.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information