Broker problems got you down? Here’s some advice

Land Line Now, Aug. 18, 2021.
Broker problems like refused loads, poor detention pay or early arrival fines have carriers looking for solutions. We’ll have some advice.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A panel of supply chain experts looks for solutions to a problem that doesn’t quite exist. All indicators point to a busy holiday shipping season. And when greasing palms can get you into first class.
II. Advice when you have trouble with a broker
As broker problems pile up for some carriers – problems such as refused loads, terrible or non-existent detention pay or fines for arriving early – carriers are looking for solutions. We’ll have some advice on handling those and more.
III. Brake Safety Week tips
CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is right around the corner. We’ll have some tips about how to pass with flying colors, as well as the latest on freight trends in the spot market.
IV. What will House do with infrastructure bill?
Now that the Senate has given its OK to the infrastructure bill, the battle moves to the House. So how are Democrats approaching that bill, as well as the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you have questions about the rules governing broker-carrier transactions, call OOIDA Business Services at 816-229-5791.
- I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is back open. For the latest information on that and other Colorado highways, go to cotrip.org.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. You can contact lawmakers via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country, we want to hear from yous. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website. If you have specific questions or want to report a problem facing truckers, either call OOIDA at 816-229-5791, or email Questions@OOIDA.com.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Big Rig Truck Show at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Stop in and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If anyone coerces you to violate regulations, document the coercive act, then either call 1-888-DOT-SAFT (1-888-368-7238) or file a complaint at the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- OOIDA’s TRACER system has issued an alert on a stolen semitrailer. The white 2012 Utility van has “#210651” written on it along with the words “ECO-49” in green letters. It was last seen on Webster Avenue in New York City. A $500 reward is offered for information leading to its recovery. For more information, go to TRACERsystem.us; if you have information, call 202-246-2698.