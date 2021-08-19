Broker problems got you down? Here’s some advice

Land Line Now, Aug. 18, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Broker problems like refused loads, poor detention pay or early arrival fines have carriers looking for solutions. We’ll have some advice.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A panel of supply chain experts looks for solutions to a problem that doesn’t quite exist. All indicators point to a busy holiday shipping season. And when greasing palms can get you into first class.

II. Advice when you have trouble with a broker

As broker problems pile up for some carriers – problems such as refused loads, terrible or non-existent detention pay or fines for arriving early – carriers are looking for solutions. We’ll have some advice on handling those and more.

III. Brake Safety Week tips

CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is right around the corner. We’ll have some tips about how to pass with flying colors, as well as the latest on freight trends in the spot market.

IV. What will House do with infrastructure bill?

Now that the Senate has given its OK to the infrastructure bill, the battle moves to the House. So how are Democrats approaching that bill, as well as the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information