Contact Us

Bridge in Kansas City gobbles up trucks

June 13, 2022

|

bridgeTruck-eating bridges may sound like something out of a Disney Pixar movie, but a quick Google search will bring up several across the U.S. that have gobbled up 18 wheelers. One in Missouri is making headlines again after a trash truck became its latest victim.

Listen to our full show

Truck-eating bridges may sound like something out of a Disney Pixar movie, but a quick Google search will bring up several across the U.S. that have gobbled up 18 wheelers. One in Missouri is making headlines again after a trash truck became its latest victim. Also, making sure you have adequate insurance coverage when you’re leased on to a motor carrier is vital to your success. We’ll hear from the experts with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about secondary liability insurance. And the U.S. Department of Labor is taking another look at who is an independent contractor and who is an employee. So what does that mean for truck drivers?

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Applications have started for a new bridge investment program. A Las Vegas police detective is killed after a truck struck a warning beam. And a truck driver from Mexico faces life in prison in a smuggling case.

A coverage vital to your success

Making sure you have adequate insurance coverage when you’re leased on to a motor carrier is vital to your success. We’ll hear from the experts with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about secondary liability insurance.

Department of Labor eyes misclassification

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking another look at who is an independent contractor and who is an employee. So what does that mean for truck drivers?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

speed limiters

Getting the message across on speed limiters

Marty Ellis is talking about some creative ways you can get more people to help get the message across to the feds on speed limiters.

June 10

FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson at MATS

FMCSA nominee on the hot seat

We go into greater detail on Robin Hutcheson’s nomination hearing to head FMCSA, where there was a lot of chatter about a “driver shortage.”

June 09

diesel prices Diesel fuel price in the U.S. graphic

High diesel prices, low freight rates

We talk high diesel prices, low freight rates and DEF shortages, as well as how the price of fuel and other factors impact the spot market.

June 08

new york state fuel tax

Fuel tax holiday in another state

New York made it official, becoming the fifth state to respond to high fuel prices with fuel tax holiday, temporarily cutting two key taxes.

June 07

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Bridge in Kansas City gobbles up trucks

Getting the message across on speed limiters

FMCSA nominee on the hot seat

High diesel prices, low freight rates

Fuel tax holiday in another state