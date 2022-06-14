Bridge in Kansas City gobbles up trucks

Truck-eating bridges may sound like something out of a Disney Pixar movie, but a quick Google search will bring up several across the U.S. that have gobbled up 18 wheelers. One in Missouri is making headlines again after a trash truck became its latest victim.

Truck-eating bridges may sound like something out of a Disney Pixar movie, but a quick Google search will bring up several across the U.S. that have gobbled up 18 wheelers. One in Missouri is making headlines again after a trash truck became its latest victim. Also, making sure you have adequate insurance coverage when you’re leased on to a motor carrier is vital to your success. We’ll hear from the experts with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about secondary liability insurance. And the U.S. Department of Labor is taking another look at who is an independent contractor and who is an employee. So what does that mean for truck drivers?

Applications have started for a new bridge investment program. A Las Vegas police detective is killed after a truck struck a warning beam. And a truck driver from Mexico faces life in prison in a smuggling case.

