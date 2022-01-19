Bridge fixes in the works

The Biden administration is pulling out the checkbook, starting work on fixing the nation’s bridges with money from the infrastructure bill.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Protests are being reported as Canada’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers goes into effect. As if the supply chain crisis wasn’t bad enough, thieves are now targeting containers on trains. And the seven-ton skillet that got from point A to point B thanks to a trucker.

II. The good and the bad of synthetic oils

There are advantages to going with synthetic oils. Some are related to viscosity. Others are related to fuel economy. Shawn Whitacre of Chevron breaks down synthetics and all that comes along with using them.

III. Parking and bathroom bills draw trucking support

A combination of several trucking organizations – OOIDA, the Washington Trucking Associations and the ATA – are putting their combined weight behind proposals in Washington state to improve truck parking and give truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they go to as part of their jobs.

IV. Bridge fix plan on the way

The Biden administration is pulling out the checkbook, starting work on fixing the nation’s bridges with money from the recent infrastructure bill. We’ll have the latest developments.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information