Bad factoring deals hitting small carriers

Some small motor carriers are being trapped into factoring deals that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The streak of diesel price drops is over. Virginia officials lay out what went wrong during the I-95 traffic jam. And video from Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ police interview fills in some of the blanks about his case.
II. The Parking Zone
Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine is optimistic that some big, positive things are coming in 2022 for truck parking. We’ll take a look inside the Parking Zone.
III. Bad factoring deals
Some specific financial companies are preying on small motor carriers, trapping them into factoring deals and agreements that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of. We’ll explain what’s happening and how to handle it.
IV. Security alert
Three federal agencies involved in national security have issued a warning that hackers based in Russia are planning to target critical infrastructure. And trucking, along with the rest of transportation, is a vital part of that infrastructure.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in New Braunfels, Texas. That’s at Exit 193 off Interstate 35. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Read Land Line’s latest edition of The Parking Zone.
- If you have problems with a factoring company or want advice before signing up with one, call OOIDA Business Services at 816-229-5791.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all yearlong.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.