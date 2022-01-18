Bad factoring deals hitting small carriers

Some small motor carriers are being trapped into factoring deals that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The streak of diesel price drops is over. Virginia officials lay out what went wrong during the I-95 traffic jam. And video from Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ police interview fills in some of the blanks about his case.

II. The Parking Zone

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine is optimistic that some big, positive things are coming in 2022 for truck parking. We’ll take a look inside the Parking Zone.

III. Bad factoring deals

Some specific financial companies are preying on small motor carriers, trapping them into factoring deals and agreements that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of. We’ll explain what’s happening and how to handle it.

IV. Security alert

Three federal agencies involved in national security have issued a warning that hackers based in Russia are planning to target critical infrastructure. And trucking, along with the rest of transportation, is a vital part of that infrastructure.

Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.

Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in New Braunfels, Texas. That’s at Exit 193 off Interstate 35. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.

Read Land Line’s latest edition of The Parking Zone.

If you have problems with a factoring company or want advice before signing up with one, call OOIDA Business Services at 816-229-5791.