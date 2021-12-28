Aguilera-Mederos verdict: sign of a broken system

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh discusses the prison sentence handed down to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos and points to a way to prevent future tragedies.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A judge is open to lowering Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-year prison sentence. The vaccine mandate for large employers is headed to the Supreme Court. And scratch-and-sniff stickers? Sure. But how about a lick-and-taste television?
II. Aguilera-Mederos verdict and preventing future tragedies
The 110-year prison sentence handed down to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos understandably brought out lots of strong feelings in a lot of people. One of those people is Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA. He stops by to talk about the case and says there’s at least one way to prevent future tragedies like this one.
III. The betterment clause
If you’ve had to make an insurance claim on an old piece of equipment, you might be familiar with something called the betterment clause. Trina McIntyre and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s truck insurance department stop by to explain what you need to know about it.
IV. 2022 on Capitol Hill
A new year means new opportunities – and that’s as true on Capitol Hill as anywhere else. We’ll discuss what OOIDA intends to pursue in the new year with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The South Dakota Department of Transportation has launched a major update to its SDTruckInfo website.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Jan. 3, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Terrell, Texas. That’s at Exit 503 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.