Aguilera-Mederos verdict: sign of a broken system

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh discusses the prison sentence handed down to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos and points to a way to prevent future tragedies.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A judge is open to lowering Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-year prison sentence. The vaccine mandate for large employers is headed to the Supreme Court. And scratch-and-sniff stickers? Sure. But how about a lick-and-taste television?

II. Aguilera-Mederos verdict and preventing future tragedies

The 110-year prison sentence handed down to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos understandably brought out lots of strong feelings in a lot of people. One of those people is Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA. He stops by to talk about the case and says there’s at least one way to prevent future tragedies like this one.

III. The betterment clause

If you’ve had to make an insurance claim on an old piece of equipment, you might be familiar with something called the betterment clause. Trina McIntyre and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s truck insurance department stop by to explain what you need to know about it.

IV. 2022 on Capitol Hill

A new year means new opportunities – and that’s as true on Capitol Hill as anywhere else. We’ll discuss what OOIDA intends to pursue in the new year with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

