Agriculture loads – the rules are a little different

In trucking, agriculture loads often have different rules than other loads. But that doesn’t mean that enforcement officers know that. We’ll discuss some specifics about that and other topics with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Also, leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can have a big effect on your CDL. We'll cover that – as well as the legal steps you need to take to protect yourself if you do get into an accident – with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. And New Jersey truckers and other motorists are getting a little relief at the pump. Meanwhile, Maryland has expanded the protections under its move over law to all vehicles at roadside.

The national average for a gallon of diesel dips by a nickel. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Florida and elsewhere. And, Happy 10-4 Day everybody.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can have a big effect on your CDL. We’ll cover that – as well as the legal steps you need to take to protect yourself if you do get into an accident – with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.

A little break on fuel prices in New Jersey

New Jersey truckers and other motorists are getting a little relief at the pump; meanwhile, Maryland has expanded the protections under its move over law to all vehicles at roadside.

