Agriculture loads – the rules are a little different

In trucking, agriculture loads often have different rules than other loads. But that doesn’t mean that enforcement officers know that. We’ll discuss some specifics about that and other topics with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Listen to our full show
In trucking, agriculture loads often have different rules than other loads. But that doesn’t mean that enforcement officers know that. Also, leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can have a big effect on your CDL. We’ll cover that – as well as the legal steps you need to take to protect yourself if you do get into an accident – with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. And New Jersey truckers and other motorists are getting a little relief at the pump. Meanwhile, Maryland has expanded the protections under its move over law to all vehicles at roadside.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The national average for a gallon of diesel dips by a nickel. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Florida and elsewhere. And, Happy 10-4 Day everybody.
Leaving the scene of an accident
Leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can have a big effect on your CDL. We’ll cover that – as well as the legal steps you need to take to protect yourself if you do get into an accident – with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.
A little break on fuel prices in New Jersey
New Jersey truckers and other motorists are getting a little relief at the pump; meanwhile, Maryland has expanded the protections under its move over law to all vehicles at roadside.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Truckstop.com has created a CB handle generator to commemorate 10-4 Day. You can find the generator here.
- Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero award. The award honors truckers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others. Nominations are due by Dec. 31.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Kingdom City, Mo. That’s at Exit 148 on Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can get more information from Road Law here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.