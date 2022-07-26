AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.
Listen to our full show
Protests at the Port of Oakland over AB5 ended today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains. Also, what would you do if you came up on a roll-over crash at the side of the road? One teacher in Arkansas showed what his answer was by taking action. And adding on extras is not unusual when it comes to truck insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss some coverage you might want to get and what you should consider adding when getting that coverage.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The standstill at the Port of Oakland has come to an end. An entire metropolitan city is considering the ban of all diesel sales. And the state pulling out the plows after bugs create potentially dangerous road conditions.
Teacher saves trucker
What would you do if you came up on a roll-over crash at the side of the road? One teacher in Arkansas showed what his answer was by taking action.
Extras for your insurance
Adding on extras is not unusual when it comes to truck insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss some coverage you might want to get, and what you should consider adding when getting that coverage.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro truck stop in Monee, Ill. That’s at Exit 335 off Interstate 57. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker coerces you to violate the regulations, document the coercive act, then either call 1-888-DOT-SAFT or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.