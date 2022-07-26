AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

Listen to our full show

Protests at the Port of Oakland over AB5 ended today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains. Also, what would you do if you came up on a roll-over crash at the side of the road? One teacher in Arkansas showed what his answer was by taking action. And adding on extras is not unusual when it comes to truck insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss some coverage you might want to get and what you should consider adding when getting that coverage.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The standstill at the Port of Oakland has come to an end. An entire metropolitan city is considering the ban of all diesel sales. And the state pulling out the plows after bugs create potentially dangerous road conditions.

Teacher saves trucker

What would you do if you came up on a roll-over crash at the side of the road? One teacher in Arkansas showed what his answer was by taking action.

Extras for your insurance

Adding on extras is not unusual when it comes to truck insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss some coverage you might want to get, and what you should consider adding when getting that coverage.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information