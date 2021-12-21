Contact Us
AB5, other misclassification efforts trend in ’21

December 20, 2021

In 2021, one of the big trends has been AB5 and other efforts to end worker misclassification, and those efforts’ unintended consequences.

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says she’s leaving her post. The vaccine mandate for large employers is back on, for now. And an online petition in support of an imprisoned trucker keeps adding signatures.

II. Picking out new tires

Need help picking out new tires? You’re not alone. It’s a daunting task. Buying new tires is an investment, one that could end up saving you money if you make the right choice – and costing you money if you don’t. So how do choose best?

III. Land Line Magazine preview

The supply chain crisis is bad for just about everyone, but something good may be coming out of it. We’ll bring you some insight from the folks at Land Line Magazine.

IV. AB5, other misclassification cures have side-effects

Every year, there seems to be a pattern in terms of what topics come up. And in 2021, one of the big ones has been misclassification of workers, and the unintended consequences of efforts to fix that, such as AB5.

