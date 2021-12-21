AB5, other misclassification efforts trend in ’21

In 2021, one of the big trends has been AB5 and other efforts to end worker misclassification, and those efforts’ unintended consequences.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says she’s leaving her post. The vaccine mandate for large employers is back on, for now. And an online petition in support of an imprisoned trucker keeps adding signatures.
II. Picking out new tires
Need help picking out new tires? You’re not alone. It’s a daunting task. Buying new tires is an investment, one that could end up saving you money if you make the right choice – and costing you money if you don’t. So how do choose best?
III. Land Line Magazine preview
The supply chain crisis is bad for just about everyone, but something good may be coming out of it. We’ll bring you some insight from the folks at Land Line Magazine.
IV. AB5, other misclassification cures have side-effects
Every year, there seems to be a pattern in terms of what topics come up. And in 2021, one of the big ones has been misclassification of workers, and the unintended consequences of efforts to fix that, such as AB5.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Women in Trucking Association is asking for nominations for its Driver of the Year award. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1. You can submit your nomination here.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Jan. 3, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Terrell, Texas. That’s at Exit 503 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- For questions about commercial vehicle tires, you can go to the Michelin Commercial Truck Tire website.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.